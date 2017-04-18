Green, undecided surge could play ‘startling’ role in election: pollster

An historic surge of Green-leaning voters could make for surprising last-minute results on May 9, a leading pollster suggested.

A Forum Research survey suggested the third-place Green Party of B.C. would now get the vote of one-in-five people.

“That’s startling,” said Forum president Lorne Bozinoff in a phone interview last week. “The Green Party is very, very high at 18 per cent — they didn’t get anywhere near that last time.”

But does that mean Weaver could actually lead more than a party of one into the Legislature after May 9? Not necessarily, Bozinoff cautioned, which could make for a very interesting and unpredictable race.

“Sometimes the third party’s support melts as you get closer to election day,” he explained, “because if they feel their candidate can’t win in our first-past-the-post system, they might think, ‘Am I wasting my vote? Maybe I should vote for whoever I think has a chance of winning.’

“It also tells us that a lot of people aren’t thrilled with the two main parties.”

Forum’s results are no anomaly. Other pollsters have noted a similar Green surge in recent weeks.

For instance, Insights West placed the Greens at 17 per cent, but its leader Andrew Weaver at an even higher 35 per cent to be Premier — just two points behind NDP leader John Horgan, and ahead of Premier Christy Clark with 30 per cent backing.

A much larger Mainstreet poll of 5,506 voters, over similar dates, placed the Greens at 19 per cent among decided or leaning voters for the third week in a row — with nearly half of those leaning Green insisting they “won’t change their minds,” a 10-point increase from the week before.

That compares with the NDP’s 39 per cent of decided voters, BC Liberals’ 35 points, according to a Mainstreet release.

“This is the Green Party’s third week at 19 per cent, just shy of the psychological 20 per cent ceiling,” said Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research, which stated its April 6-10 survey as accurate within 1.3 per cent, 19 times out of 20. “However in good news for the Greens their support is more committed.”

In a number of the closest B.C. Liberal wins in the last election, the margin of victory was less than the number of Green votes, leading government opponents to warn of possible vote-splitting in such tight ridings.

The still-leaderless B.C. Conservatives, meanwhile, polled at 12 per cent, Forum found.

Pollsters took a battering after the last B.C. election, when they predicted the NDP to win by a landslide — before Clark’s last-minute comeback on election day.

“We have to recognize that this is just a snapshot,” Bozinoff warned. “Even a month is a long time.”