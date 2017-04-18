Metro Vancouver cities need to cut red tape to build more “missing middle” housing

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is urging municipalities fill in the “missing middle” — and cut red tape — to ease pressures on Metro Vancouver’s hyper-inflated housing market.

“The vast majority of this can be solved by the cities,” said Iain Black, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. “It’s a municipal issue because cities control what is built, they control where it is build and they control how long it takes to build.”

The missing middle recommendations in the GVBOT report echo similar findings from a recent study by the Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association and a new housing plan the City of Vancouver will likely adopt.

Related:

It’s the idea that while most cities have a lot of single family houses and a lot of small apartments in highrises, building forms between those two extremes are lacking. That includes duplexes and four-plexes, townhouses, laneway houses and mid-rise apartment buildings, and in general allowing areas zoned for single family to become denser — without pushing tall towers into those neighbourhoods.

For instance, many municipalities in Metro Vancouver are allowing and encouraging condo towers next to transit stations. But those small apartments exclude families, so “missing middle” housing should be allowed at the outer limits of high-density zones near transit, recommends the report.

The province could also require municipalities to pre-zone future transit hubs before promising any money to build new transit.

The GVBOT report urges municipalities to take a look at the long, complicated process currently in place to get development and building permits, and think about how the bureaucracy can be streamlined. One way this could be done is by allowing developers with a good track record to get their projects fast-tracked, suggests the report.