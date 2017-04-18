Three Metro Vancouver women sentenced to jail for immigration fraud

Employees of two unlicensed immigration consultancy businesses were sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty of several charges, including forgery and tax evasion.

Jin “Fanny” Ma, Ming Kun “Makkie” Wu and Wen “Vivian” Jiang took part in a large-scale immigration fraud that included creating the appearance of Canadian residency so their clients could obtain permanent residency status and obtain Canadian citizenship. Between 2006 and 2013, over 1,600 clients of New Can Consultants and Wellong International Investments paid over $10 million for its services.

The three women were individually fined between $50,000 and $96,000 in addition to their jail sentences.