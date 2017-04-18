Music performed in a North Vancouver water tank wins Juno

Who knew drinking water infrastructure could be beautiful?

A musical performance held in an underground water filtration tank near the Capilano Reservoir has won the Juno award for classical composition of the year.

More:

The performance was a collaboration between Vancouver composer Jordan Nobles and Metro Vancouver, the regional district in charge of running and maintaining water, sewage and waste services for the Greater Vancouver area.

Crews who were documenting the construction with video noticed the Break Head Tank had great acoustics. In 2016, nine musicians descended into the under-construction Capilano Filtration Project to play the four-part, 27 minute piece called Immersion.

The underground vault where the musicians performed is now filled with three million litres of water, but the performance was captured on a video that also showcases the North Shore Mountains, creeks, reservoir and filtration system that provides water to the city below. The video was shot in one day in four single takes, without any overdubs, edits or audio effects.