Tandem UBC language program ends with workshop, Syrian feast

In the six years since Tandem UBC — a partner-based conversational language program — launched at the University of British Columbia, its directors never expected to see it become the largest “tandem” style program in the world.

They only discovered how big they’d grown recently at an international conference in Paris of others providing the hands-on, peer-led style of learning around the world.

“We learned we’re by far the largest program they’d ever heard of,” said Marie Shuman in a phone interview. “Most of the others had maximum 50 participants exchanging maybe four languages.

“But we’ve had more than 500 participants learning more 23 languages. That’s huge! We always thought our program was doing alright, but turns out it’s gigantic.”

On Tuesday evening, the program for UBC students, faculty and staff will hold a workshop to share a report-back from the Paris conference, a Syrian-catered feast, as well as Shuman’s own thesis research on the tandem model of language learning.

Tandem, explained fellow Tandem UBC facilitator Franny Varty, is very different from more traditional language programs.

It pairs up speakers of multiple languages using an online algorithm based on what students can teach, and what language they hope to learn. Once matched, they’re offered worksheets to spark conversation, or can set out on their own with a partner who speaks a language they want to learn themselves, even if it’s neither’s mother tongue.

This year, the program — which was founded in 2011 by educator Mary Leighton, who now leads the independent Language Partners B.C. — even offered an even-faster “speed dating” option for faster language pairing.

“We’ve both taken higher-level French courses at UBC,” explained Varty. “What’s different about them is you don’t get as many opportunities for in-depth discussions.

“So not only do you have the chance to make new friends (in Tandem), being one-on-one makes people more comfortable and more confident, without the classroom pressure.”

Tandem’s principles, she explained, centre around students’ independence in how they learn and teach each other, and the belief that “every language is valuable.”