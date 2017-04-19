B.C. election: Key developments from Day Nine on the campaign trail

VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day Nine of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

LIBERALS:

— Christy Clark campaigned in the Vancouver area on Wednesday, telling an event in Surrey that the Site C dam is necessary for the province's economic well being.

— It was the second straight day that Clark highlighted the $8.8-billion hydroelectric project after she visited Fort St. John on Tuesday to tout construction jobs it has created.

— The Liberals issued their own analysis accusing the NDP of releasing a platform without costing out how to pay for it.

— Michael de Jong, the finance minister in Clark's government, said the Liberals' analysis of the NDP platform reveals $6.5 billion in costs that the party has not accounted for because of what he called costing errors and a failure to account for interest costs on increased spending.

NDP:

— John Horgan campaigned at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where he promoted his plan to eliminate interest on student loans and offer a $1,000 completion grant to people who finish their studies.

— Horgan says his party would also eliminate fees for adult basic education and English as a second language programs while maintaining a cap on tuition fees at colleges and universities.

— Carole James, the NDP's finance critic, dismissed the Liberal accusations on its platform as "fearmongering."

— Horgan said the numbers in the NDP platform are based on the Liberal government's recent budget.

GREENS:

— Green Leader Andrew Weaver campaigned in Kamloops where he released the party's strategy for sustainably managing the province's resources.

— Weaver says the party would work with industrial sectors affected by climate change to help them preserve their long term economic and environmental sustainability, and promote best practices; as well as develop an inventory of old-growth forests to determine reserves and protect them.

— The Greens would remove the provincial sales tax from machinery and equipment used for modernizing, upgrading and expanding sawmills and other wood processing businesses, starting Oct. 1.

— Party spokesman Stefan Jonsson says the Greens had 80 candidates officially approved by Elections BC ahead of a Tuesday afternoon registration deadline and were waiting to hear back on the eligibility of up to three more. A final list had not been published by Elections BC by mid-afternoon on Wednesday on all the candidates who are running in the province's 87 ridings.

VOTING MEASURES:

— Only about 48 per cent of registered voters aged 18 to 24 cast a ballot in 2013, but some university campus groups are trying to boost turnout this time, including a group called Young Climate Voters that is urging students to elect climate leaders.

— Elections BC says cards explaining where to vote were being delivered across the province on Wednesday.

— The agency is reminding voters to bring their Where to Vote card with them when to their polling places.