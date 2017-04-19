North Van cosmic comedy Grand Unified Theory hits Canadian film week

“I always think that a change in life is accompanied by a proportional amount of turbulence,” muses a character in North Vancouver filmmaker David Ray’s latest comedy, Grand Unified Theory, which is being screened Thursday as part of Canadian Film Week.

The comedy centers on a brilliant astrophysics professor — played by Scott Bellis — whose family life unravels unexpectedly over a single weekend, viewed through the lens of some of his cosmic theories.

Ray, who produced, wrote and directed the film, said he sought life-lessons in the realm of astrophysics, and to remind viewers that even geniuses can miss what’s right in front of them, in their own lives.

“It was inspired by all these wild and wonderful way to see the universe,” Ray, 49, told Metro in a phone interview. “And saw (astrophysics) as a really unique lens to help explore human behaviour.

“We often explain it with religion or psychology, but we don’t often examine what we’re made of.”

The opening quote of the film is from late scientist Carl Sagan, whose own science fiction book Contact was adapted into a successful film that takes a more serious approach to such questions: “We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it is forever.”

University of British Columbia physics and astronomy professor Jaymie Matthews helped “backstop” some of the scientific ideas in Grand Unified Theory, Ray revealed.

“This is not a documentary about science,” Matthews quipped in a UBC statement, “but a story about the uncertain science of human relationships, when a family is turned upside down. It’s funny and poignant.”

Matthews also helped Ray out with extras from his actual UBC classes. But ultimately, the film is more about the hilarious events that can complicate family life, than it is about the scientific theories of its protagonist.

“This guy would be a certifiable genius, but the fact of the matter is that he’s in the darkness like the rest of us,” Ray said. “I wanted to just have fun with the characters.

“It’s about one weekend in their life where everything goes wrong. The theory behind the movie is that everybody knows something, everybody has a piece of the puzzle, but you can only make sense of it from different perspectives.”

Ray, who teaches motion picture arts at Capilano University, filmed the entire feature on the North Shore with a local cast and crew. In fact, he even shot many scenes in his parents’ North Vancouver home, where he grew up.

Starring Bellis — a founding member of Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival — and Kendall Cross, the film earned an Audience Award for Most Popular Canadian Film after its Canadian premiere at the Whistler Film Festival.

The Vancouver International Film Festival chose Grand Unified Theory as one of its showcased movies to celebrate Canadian Film Week.