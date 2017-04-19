Two people found dead in home in Williams Lake, B.C.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Two people have been found dead by police in a home in Williams Lake, B.C.
RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says officers discovered the bodies after being called to the home Tuesday night.
She said in a news release that the deaths appear suspicious but the public is not believed to be at risk.
No names have been released.
The RCMP has not released any information on how the two people died.