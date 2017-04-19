Vancouver named best city for millennials in North America: report

Vancouver is the best city in North America for millennials and 10th in the world, according to a new report from a global relocation website.

Nestpick, a database of furnished rental apartments, released a report Wednesday that ranks how attractive cities are to millennials using 16 factors, including transit, immigration tolerance, and housing affordability. Out of the top 10 cities to make the list, Vancouver scored the highest on immigration tolerance and startup density.

Not surprisingly, Vancouver also scored lowest on housing affordability and nightlife, with a dismal 1.6 and 1 out of 10 respectively.

It’s a pretty accurate assessment, said Zeeshan Rasool, a 26-year-old entrepreneur who came to Vancouver as a university student from Pakistan.

“That’s why we are here. Even though not everything is perfect, it’s still better. If you see it from a bird eye view and see everything together, it’s definitely worth it.”

One of the biggest factors he kept in mind when deciding where he wanted to live was tolerance toward people from other countries. Diversity played a huge role in Rasool’s startup, Quupe – all five of its co-founders were born outside of Canada.

“[Vancouver] has a very open, accepting society in terms of who you are and where you are from,” said Rasool.

“It drives a lot of innovation because then a lot of diverse minds can work together.”

His colleague, Vijay Ramaswamy, agreed.

“Comparing my experience to my friends in the States, Vancouver is a pretty good place to immigrate to.”

But exorbitant housing costs can be a hindrance when it comes to settling down in Vancouver. One third of the 27-year old’s income goes to paying his rent.

“It was a hassle to find an affordable place that was convenient. You end up making a lot of compromises,” he said.

Desirability and expensive real estate often go hand in hand, explained one analyst.

“It’s not a trade off we should have to live with, but it’s true that there is a strong connection between top startup ecosystems and their issues with housing affordability,” said James Raymond, manager of research and analysis at the Vancouver Economic Commission.

Two other cities in Nestpick’s top 10 cities for millennials also scored low on housing: Amsterdam came in first place but received 1.7 out of 10 in housing and Paris came in ninth place and scored 1.9.

“In effect, these cities are desirable places. It’s easy to get jobs here and that’s why there’s added competition.”

Raymond emphasized housing affordability is a tough issue that all three levels of governments need to address.

Policymakers could also attract more millennials to Vancouver by investing in rapid transit infrastructure along Broadway and to Surrey, he said. Raymond’s research shows most young adults in Metro Vancouver don’t have a driver's licence.

But some things are harder to change. For instance, people probably just have to accept the reality that Vancouver’s nightlife can’t compare to the party scene of other, more rambunctious cities, said Ramaswamy.

“Coming from Mumbai, it has a pretty huge nightlife compared to here,” he said.

“Vancouver doesn’t really have one. It’s a laid back place.”