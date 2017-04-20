B.C. party leaders to stake out positions in first election campaign debate

VANCOUVER — Leaders of British Columbia's biggest political parties are set to square off this morning in the first debate of the four-week-long election campaign.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says she wants the verbal sparring to focus on the leaders' different ideas so voters can make an informed choice on May 9.

Clark's Liberals took aim at the costs of the New Democrats' economics yesterday, accusing the party of releasing a platform with a $6.5 billion hole that can only be filled with tax hikes.

The NDP platform commits to balancing the budget this year and the following two years, and party leader John Horgan says the plan's numbers are "very solid."

Horgan says in today's debate, he'll stick to ways his party would make life more affordable for British Columbians.