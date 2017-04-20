News / Vancouver

Lumber train derails on northern Vancouver Island injuring two

WOSS, B.C. — Two people have been hurt in a train derailment in Woss on northern Vancouver Island.

A spokeswoman with B.C. Ambulance says the injuries to both people are serious and one person was transported by air ambulance.

A statement from Western Forest Products says the train was carrying company personnel and materials.

Don Demens, the company's president and CEO, says they're co-operating fully with all authorities in the investigation of the derailment.

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...