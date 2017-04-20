Lumber train derails on northern Vancouver Island injuring two
WOSS, B.C. — Two people have been hurt in a train derailment in Woss on northern Vancouver Island.
A spokeswoman with B.C. Ambulance says the injuries to both people are serious and one person was transported by air ambulance.
A statement from Western Forest Products says the train was carrying company personnel and materials.
Don Demens, the company's president and CEO, says they're co-operating fully with all authorities in the investigation of the derailment.
