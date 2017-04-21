B.C. election: Key developments from Day 11 on the campaign trail

VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day 11 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

LIBERALS:

— Liberal Leader Christy Clark said she will not rest until she secures a "fair deal for British Columbia" in the softwood lumber dispute with the United States.

— Clark said the U.S. depends on Canadian lumber to keep homes affordable for the American middle class and that the softwood dispute is fuelled by "greed" in the U.S. lumber industry.

— She said 140 forestry-dependent communities and 60,000 families are depending on a deal with the U.S.

NDP:

— NDP Leader John Horgan repeated his promise to fund 40 per cent of a 10-year transit plan proposed by mayors in the Lower Mainland, including a replacement for the aging Pattullo Bridge between Surrey and New Westminster.

— He said the plan will help relieve congestion as he campaigned at Vancouver city hall.

— The plan would be funded from the party's $10 billion capital infrastructure plan.

— Asked to clarify his party's promise to eliminate medical services premiums, Horgan said he would appoint a panel of experts to explore how to achieve that goal by the end of a first term in office. He stopped short of ruling out a hike to income taxes to pay for the plan after his finance critic said earlier in the week the rates would be rolled into a "progressive tax system."

GREENS:

— Green Leader Andrew Weaver unveiled his party’s platform on indigenous relations in Victoria, pledging to build a new relationship with First Nations based on listening and ongoing dialogue.

— The party would work with indigenous leaders, teachers and universities to support the recruitment of First Nations teachers.

— Weaver said the Green party has not done as much consulting with indigenous communities across B.C. as it needs to.