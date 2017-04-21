Police determine deaths of two Williams Lake, B.C., men a double homicide
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Police say the deaths of two men at a home in Williams Lake, B.C., is a double homicide.
RCMP say officers discovered the bodies of the men on Tuesday night after being called to the home.
The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Sellars and 26-year-old Devon Stewart.
Mounties have not released information about the cause of death.
In a news release issued Friday, police ask anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.