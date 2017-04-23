Christy Clark optimistic as B.C. election approaches halfway mark

VANCOUVER — B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark says she's feeling optimistic as the provincial election campaign approaches the halfway point, but she acknowledges that the race is far from over.

Clark spoke to media at the starting line of the annual Sun Run in Vancouver today, saying her party is working hard to make sure voters know what the Liberals believe in.

She says the party is committed to standing up for B.C. in softwood lumber talks with the U.S. and making sure taxes are low to keep the province competitive.

Clark says the rival NDP platform "appears to be changing every day," and gave the party's stance on scrapping medical services premiums as an example.

The New Democrats have pledged to do away with the fees, but Clark says it's unclear how they intend to make up the revenue.