Cougars spotted strolling on Port Moody SkyTrain tracks

It appears SkyTrain tracks are useful not only for people but for cougars too. Two cats were seen strolling along the track at 4:14 a.m. Friday, before the service started up for the day.

The two adult cougars wouldn’t have been any danger to the public since the station (Port Moody Inlet Station) had not yet opened, said conservation officer Robin Sano.

“Its not like they were strolling through the SkyTrain platform when people were there,” he said, noting cougars usually hunt during dawn and dusk.

“Cougars are generally quite shy. They don’t like a lot of noise.”

The cougars were captured on TransLink’s security cameras at the Evergreen Line station.

Conservation officers were not deployed to the scene but Sano says the incident is not surprising given there are lots of deer in the area surrounding Port Moody.

He noted officers have received more cougar-sighting reports this year but that it’s too early to know why.