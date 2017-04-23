Families celebrate Earth Day across Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouverites planted seeds literally and metaphorically at Earth Day events held across the region on Saturday, and many got a good rain watering in the process.



With everything from seed-saving and community gardening to face-painting, marching bands and climate change petitions, cities throughout the Lower Mainland took part in the 47th such events internationally — considered by many the birthday of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

On Friday, Metro invited WWF-Canada head David Miller to guest edit a special edition of our paper, titled the "Take action Earth Day edition" (you can read those stories here), with an emphasis on what regular people in the region can do to make an impact on a community, neighbourhood and individual level.



The largest celebration in British Columbia was in Surrey, where last year's Earth Day events attracted roughly 20,000 and organizers expected this year's to be similar numbers at Surrey City Hall Plaza.

The city's events kicked off with a tree and plant sale to encourage gardening as an every day way residents could connect with nature in their own backyards (or balconies and windowsills).



In a speech before a crowd of umbrella-toting participants in East Vancouver's Grandview Park, Tla'Amin First Nation teen Ta'Kaiya Blaney said many of the problems in the world today, including "dysfuctions" and "social ills" facing her own community, are linked to environmental destruction.



"This can be connected to how we are increasingly more disenfranchised from our land-based traditions, forcibly by the government over the history of colonization," she said. "… It's not just clinging to the past, it's reaffirming our roots and values — and securing our future as a community."

"Environmental issues and the degradation of land is so closely connected to really extreme problems that you see in Indigenous communities and many other communities around the world."

The singer and winner of last year's Canadian Museum of Nature's Youth Nature Inspiration Award added that the notion that environmental issues, including climate change, don't affect people simply "isn't true," but that much still needs to be done to "repair" such a popular mentality.



"We need to rebuild this relationship that we have with the land," she said.

The Vancouver parade and festival has been organized for the past six years by Windermere High School’s Youth for Climate Justice Now.



Ben West, co-founder of the Great Climate Race, said he was inspired to see youth in particular taking their environmental "responsibility" seriously, in a Facebook post which included a video stream of East Vancouver's Earth Day Parade, which marched down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park.



"We will look back on days like today with the March for Science and the 2017 Earth Day Parade and Festival in Vancouver as a turning point," he posted on Facebook on Saturday night. "We are at a moment of big changes in the world.

"It's a time where being involved and informed really matter. It's inspiring to see young people taking this responsibility and this opportunity to have an impact so seriously."

And West reminded British Columbians to vote in the May 9 provincial election.



"With an election weeks ahead in B.C.," he argued, "it's a big moment for defending our coast and so much more."

At Pacific Spirit Regional's Park's Wreck Beach, volunteers with Surfrider Foundation held a shoreline cleanup — one of thousands held every year by the group on beaches across the continent — and removed bagfulls of trash from the entryway to the Fraser River.

But with the beach accessible by boat or a long staircase to the University of B.C., some of the items were hefty and they asked for a hand.

Meanwhile, in Richmond another youth-organized Earth Day event saw young environmental leaders sharing inspiration in the face of so much bad climate and environmental news worldwide — particularly as climate change forces the evacuation of millions of people living near flooded coastlines.

The Richmond Earth Day Youth (REaDY) Summit was organized with the city, David Suzuki Foundation, and Richmond School District.



"People are going to need to leave their land and start new lives," said youth keynote speaker Abhayjeet Singh Sachal, a TEDx Talk speaker involved with Seaquam Secondary School's environmental club, in a video streamed live on Facebook. "Imagine the cost on government relocating all these people.