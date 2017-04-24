Beau Dick's informal agent of 20 years reflects on artist's impact on her life

When LaTiesha Fazakas opened her own art gallery on the Downtown Eastside in 2012, it was largely because of famed carver Beau Dick.

She became Dick's art dealer, friend and informal agent after they first met in 1999 while she worked for another gallery. They got along so well, that Dick encouraged her to open her own gallery so he could have a sole venue to show and sell his masks.

The Northwest Coast artist was a big part of her life, and since he became ill and died in March, Fazakas continues to feel his impact.

“Now that he's gone, it's devastating. Although I still feel him around, his presence is still here,” she said.

“Different things keep coming up that I have to deal with and I keep laughing, because he's going to keep me working for the next, I don't know how many years.”

Dick, a hereditary Namgis chief, was notoriously very traditional and didn't have much interest in selling his work, unless it was to fund potlatches in his home community.

Fazakas said she was one of few gallerists who understood those goals, which is why they worked together so closely.

“We really got each other and I really felt like there was such a magic to him,” she said.

“I felt very strongly that he was the greatest contribution to art that Canada could ever have claim to.”

Over the years, she helped him get pieces into several high profile exhibits outside of British Columbia, which most recently meant planning a contribution to Europe's prestigious months-long art event Documenta.

Dick spent some of the final months of his life working tirelessly to create about 50 masks to be displayed and danced this summer in Athens and Kassel, Germany, but he unfortunately never made it.

“It was kind of up to us to make sure it had a voice of Beau in there somewhere,” she said.

“It worked out really quite beautifully.”

When the masks return to B.C., some of them will be burned in ceremony at Dick's memorial potlatch.

Fazakas is considering displaying others in her gallery so the public will have a chance to see his final works.

She will also soon be releasing a documentary about the artist, which Fazakas spent seven years working on and coincidentally went into post-production shortly before he died.

Beau Dick: Maker of Monsters follows the artist and chief during copper-breaking ceremonies in Victoria and Ottawa, along with other parts of his life.

“It will be released very soon, we're just doing the finishing touches on it,” she said.

“I wanted it to be informative but also a joy to watch.”

Currently, her gallery has four of Dick's pre-Documenta works on display, which is a rare sight in Vancouver right now. But the public must hurry to get a look, because they will be taken down in coming days in respect of the artist's death, as soon as the gallery finds a safe place to store them.

Fazakas Gallery is located at 688 East Hastings St.

“I really feel like he had just started to get the recognition that I thought he deserved for a very long career,” Fazakas reflected.