New Westminster police seize $300,000 of fentanyl and heroin

New Westminster police and Surrey RCMP seized $300,000 worth of heroin and fentanyl two weeks ago, the heroin mixed with what police called a “lethal level” of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has killed or sickened thousands of British Columbians, a crisis that has become only more deadly in the early months of 2017.

Under multiple search warrants executed on the same day in Surrey and New Westminster, police also seized vehicles, cash and several guns, including a sawed-off shotgun and three assault rifles.

“We were able to take a significant amount of fentanyl off the street and hopefully as a result of this investigation, we prevented further unnecessary deaths,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott, a media relations officer with the New Westminster Police Department.

Police are heralding the bust as a significant multi-jurisdictional effort, involving Delta Police Department and Canadian Border Services Agency as well as New Westminster and Surrey. Police have recommended charges including trafficking of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence to B.C. Crown counsel. Scott declined to name the suspects or say how many people were arrested until Crown prosecutors lay charges. He would only confirm that several people had been arrested, who are known to police.

The opioid overdose epidemic killed 922 people in British Columbia in 2016 and is on pace to kill 1,300 this year, if the current trend does not improve. At risk are long-time drug users, people who have become addicted to opioids following an injury, and recreational drug users.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl and a more potent form, carfentanil, are now being found throughout the illicit drug supply and are without a doubt behind the deadly rise in overdoses, said Lisa Lapointe, B.C.'s chief coroner in a statement that accompanied illicit drug death statistics for March. The death toll now equates to four people dying of an overdose every day.