Police and border agencies find cash, guns, fentanyl in investigation

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A months-long investigation started by New Westminster investigators has resulted in what police say is a large firearms and fentanyl seizure in Metro Vancouver.

The New Westminster street crimes unit began the investigation into suspected drug dealing, but police say it grew to include Surrey RCMP and Delta police investigators along with the Canada Border Services Agency.

Sgt. Jeff Scott says police used search warrants to seize heroin containing lethal levels of fentanyl and pure fentanyl with a street value worth about $300,000.

Scott says police also seized a large quantity of cash, firearms and vehicles.

He says a number of people who are known to police were arrested and the Crown is considering charges of trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Chief Const. Dave Jones says the investigation was aimed at cutting off the supply.

"Our target here is the trafficker, the person making the profit off this," Jones said on Monday.