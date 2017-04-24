‘Unfathomable’: SPCA investigates sewing needles in Vancouver ‘bait’ pizza

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating the case of at least two Vancouver dogs who ate pizza “booby-trapped” with a bundle of sewing needles, according to a prominent local lawyer.

DJ Larkin said she was so “stunned” on April 3 when she let her eight-year-old chocolate lab Silas run in the off-leash dog part of Strathcona Park — and he quickly began to eat something in a corner.

“I knew right away something wasn’t right,” Larkin, a lawyer with the anti-poverty law non-profit Pivot Legal Society, told Metro in a phone interview. “I thought, ‘Oh no, something is wrong.

“I actually pulled the whole mess out of (his mouth) and made him throw up. What was in his mouth looked like a turkey neck sewn together, about three feet of thread stuck.”

Larkin described that the object looked like a piece of pizza rolled up “like a pita” and sewn up with several sewing needles and thread.

“It was very intentionally sewn together,” she said. “You could see where they’d put sewing stitches into it. I can’t see any possible way it’s an accident. Silas will do anything for pizza — it was unfortunately perfect dog bait.

“There is no reason to do this, other than to injure or kill an animal in a way that’s truly cruel. It’s putting children, dogs and wildlife at risk.”

Larkin said she was too shocked to take a photo or report the incident at the time, assuming it was an isolated act of cruelty. Then on Friday, a friend sent her a Facebook post from a local dog care business about the exact same scenario on April 18.

“I had a client come in and tell me an incident her dog had at Strathcona Park,” Ball and Biscuit Pet Boutique wrote on its Facebook page. “Her dog found and swallowed a piece of pizza that was lying around the field, and when the owner went to retrieve it from her dog's mouth, she found that within the pizza was a bunch of sewing NEEDLES and bunched up string!!!

“Someone had maliciously wrapped the needles and string in pizza to harm dogs! The dog is fine now but she had to get a laparoscopic removal of one of the needles stuck in her trachea!”

When Larkin saw that, she immediately phoned the City of Vancouver’s 311 line, which forwarded her to the Vancouver Police Department.

She soon received a call from an SPCA officer on Friday, and again on Sunday, saying the animal welfare enforcement agency was investigating and had inspected the Strathcona Park off-leash area.

“It seems so unfathomable that it actually happened,” Larkin said. “The SPCA are investigating it.