'Severe neglect': SPCA raids Lillooet puppy mill, rescues 24 dogs from rodent and chicken cages

One dog with two puppies trapped inside a cage meant for pet rodents.

Dogs forced to sleep in chicken feces in a coop reeking of urine ammonia.

Four cats without enough air or light in "hazardous conditions."

These are just a few of the 30 animals the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has rescued from a remote property in Lillooet, B.C. north of Whistler, in the past month.

The nonprofit agency described all the rescued animals as "suffering from severe neglect," in a press release Monday.



A total of 24 dogs — 15 of them Havenese breeds, eight Yorkie-cross, and one "emaciated" Husky-cross — and six cats were seized by enforcement officers in several raids on the property.

The first raid happened on April 5, but was not publicized at the time because the SPCA "were working with the owner to get more animals surrendered to us," explained spokesperson, Lorie Chortyk, in an email Monday, "and we didn’t want to 'spook' her during these negotiations."

Finally, this past weekend, the animal's owner surrended a further eight dogs and two cats.



The dogs were being bred for their puppies, according to the agency, but kept in abysmal living quarters that included chicken and dog feces, high levels of ammonia from urine, "badly matted fur," and serious dental conditions.

According to Kent Kokoska, a senior animal protection officer for the B.C. SPCA, “Some of the dogs were being kept in a chicken coup filled with chicken and dog feces," he said in the release, "and one of the dogs and two puppies were being kept in a rodent cage.”