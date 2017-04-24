Vancouver crime continues decade's decline, but has spiked since 2013

Violent crimes in the City of Vancouver have continued their decade-long decline — but to some residents it may not seem that way over the last few years.

That's because the rates shot up somewhat suddenly in 2015 and stayed high after several preceding years of below-average crime rates, according to the Vancouver Police Department's quarterly performance report tabled at a police board meeting Thursday.



"This report is produced to provide a macro-level perspective of organizational performance and overall public safety," explained Drazen Manojlovic, director of VPD's planning, research and audit section in his report. "…The violent crime rate has declined five consecutive years since 2011 (and) from 2007 to 2016 there was a 33.0 per cent decrease in the violent crime rate."

Overall, since 2007, the violent crime rate fell by a third, according to the Key Performance Indicator (KPI). But 2016 saw a spate of sexual assaults (113, up from 98 in 2015), bank robberies (17, up from nine in 2015), and shots fired (seven, up from one in 2015).

For the January-to-March time frames compared in the report, culpable homicides were the only type of violence to drop last year — but they actually ramped up suddenly a year earlier, to six in 2015 from just two the year before, dropping to two last year.