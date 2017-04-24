Vancouver gets Western Canada’s first wheelchair-accessible kids baseball field

Batter up!

Vancouver now has its first baseball diamond especially designed for kids with disabilities including those in wheelchairs.

The city’s park board announced the new field’s opening on Saturday, located in Hillcrest Park, saying it’s the first such field — known as a Challenger Baseball Field — in Western Canada.

“Children with cognitive or physical disabilities can now enjoy the thrill of playing baseball in an adaptive facility, be part of a team, and develop physical and social skills,” said Vancouver Park Board Chair Michael Wiebe in a press release.

According to the park board, the synthetic-turf field “mimics the design” of a typical little league field, which ensure that it’s appropriate for children with disabilities and cognitive challenges.

“There are no raised obstacles such as found on a typical baseball field,” the park board noted, instead bases are embedded in the surface. The dugout in larger than usual for mobility devises, and the distance between pitcher and home plate is slightly shorter than usual.

“Games are played in a fun, safe environment where no score is kept,” the city stated. “Every child is paired with a volunteer who assists the child as needed.”