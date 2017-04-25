B.C. New Democrat leader promises new hospital, urgent care centre for Burnaby

BURNABY, B.C. — The New Democrats are promising to build a new hospital in Burnaby, B.C., with a price tag in the range of $1.2 billion.

NDP Leader John Horgan says the money would come from a five-year, $10 billion capital investment plan that is part of the party's platform in the May 9 election campaign.

Horgan made the announcement Tuesday standing outside Burnaby Hospital.

A new hospital would include a family urgent care centre, which Horgan says would reduce pressure on the hospital's emergency room.