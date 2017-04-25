B.C. election checklist: Where do the parties stand on transportation?
Ridesharing, bridges, tolls, and transit — will your commute be any shorter or cheaper under the BC NDP, Liberals, or Greens?
How long does it take you to get to work? How much does it cost? Have you moved farther away from work to find housing you can afford — but now face a longer commute? Has it gotten any easier or faster to get around Metro Vancouver over the past decade?
If you live along the new Evergreen Line or the Canada Line, the answer might be yes. If you live on the North Shore or in Surrey and your route includes crossing the aging Patullo Bridge, the answer is probably no.
It’s been a political hot potato in Metro Vancouver for decades: how to best tackle congestion in the region, and more contentiously, how to pay for it. The BC Liberals, who have been in power for 15 years, have okayed three mega-bridges and two rapid transit line extensions (the Canada Line and Evergreen Line).
But the region’s mayors have butted heads with the BC Liberals for years around how to pay for the full suite of transit and road improvements they say is needed to serve the region as it grows — and prevent total gridlock.
When a 2015 plebiscite on a 0.5 per cent regional sales tax failed, the mayors’ $7.5 billion transit expansion plan stalled. But there is now new federal money on the table, which the B.C. government recently agreed to match.
Here’s where the parties stand on tackling congestion in Metro Vancouver:
BC Liberals
- Promised to introduce legislation to allow rideshare companies like Uber to operate by December 2017
- Will cap tolls for Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges at $500 per vehicle a year
- Will increase their share of a plan to expand transit in Metro Vancouver to match $2.2 billion in federal funding to start building an LRT in Surrey and a subway along a portion of Vancouver’s Broadway Corridor
- Continue to build a $3-billion bridge to replace the Massey Tunnel
- Increase transit on the Sea-to-Sky highway and investigate options for rapid transit on that route
- Requirement to hold a plebiscite before Metro Vancouver municipalities can levy any new tax or fee remains in place
BC NDP
- Promised to roll back ferry fares on small routes by 15 per cent, freeze fares on major routes, and return the 100 per cent seniors’ weekday discount
- Will eliminate tolls from the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges
- A commitment to provide one-third of the funding for the entire Mayors’ Council $7.5 billion transit expansion plan, including $2.2 billion to start building LRT in Surrey and subway along Vancouver’s Broadway corridor, $360 million for new Skytrain cars, a third of the $100 million cost to replace the Patullo Bridge and expansion of HandyDART and bus service
- Will not require a plebiscite on any future new municipal fee or tax to fund transit
- Will allow ridesharing at some point, but rules and regulations will be the same as for taxis
BC Greens
- Allow ridesharing companies to operate in B.C.
- Would introduce mobility pricing, a comprehensive tolling system that charges drivers to use major roads and is often based on distance travelled
- Allocate $25 million a year for transit improvements across B.C. and top up provincial funding by $152 million to match $460 million in federal funding for public transit capital projects
- Restructure BC Ferries to make it once again a Crown corporation, rather than the independent company it is today. Following years of contentious fare hikes and service cuts, the Greens are also promising to review BC Ferries operations