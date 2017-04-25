Molson Coors begins constructiion of new brewery in Chilliwack

Construction has begun on a new Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack, but beer isn’t expected to begin rolling out until December 2018.

Until that time Molson will remain in production at its well-known location at the south end of the Burrard Bridge. The property sits in a prime location, just across the bridge from downtown and between the sought-after neighbourhoods of False Creek and Kitsilano.

Molson sold its landmark Vancouver property just over one year ago for $185 million. The new owner is Concord Pacific, the Hong Kong-based developer of the Expo lands in Yaletown. Molson Coors has a two-year lease with the new owner.

The site is currently zoned for industrial use, but land values have skyrocketed in Vancouver and Concord Pacific would like to include a residential component in a mixed-use development that would include office space for the tech industry, according to a 2016 report from the Globe and Mail.

Molson Coors says around 1,000 construction jobs will be created during the construction of the new Chilliwack facility and 100 people will be hired to work at the brewery when it is completed.

The company says the new location is ideal because of transportation connections to the Trans-Canada Highway and Vancouver’s port.