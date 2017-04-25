Rogers Sportsnet to launch all-sports radio station in Vancouver

Rogers Sportsnet is launching an all-sports radio station to carry Canucks games in Vancouver this fall.

The communications giant announced Tuesday the purchase of 650 AM CISL from Newcap.

Subject to the approval from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, the station will be rebranded Sportsnet 650 and make the switch to the all-sports format this fall, according to a press release.

Last month, the Canucks announced a five-year deal with Sportsnet that would see Canucks games broadcast on Rogers radio. Rogers has had the television rights for Canucks games since the late 90s.

TSN 1040, an all-sports radio station in Vancouver, held the Canucks radio broadcast rights for the past 11 years.