Victim identified in targetted Richmond homicide

Homicide investigators announced Tuesday 28-year-old Muzaffer Darwaish died from a targetted attack after Richmond RCMP found his body in Richmond's Terra Nova Rural Park Monday.

Darwaish, who was last seen leaving his home the Sunday before, had been shot multiple times, according to a written statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"Mr. Darwaish was known to police and his death is believed to be targeted. It is still early in the investigation, but MR. Darwaish's murder does not appear to be associated to any other homicides or recent acts of violence," said Cpl. Meghan Foster.