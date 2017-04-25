Victim identified in targetted Richmond homicide
The man was found at Terra Nova Rural Park Monday with gunshot wounds
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Homicide investigators announced Tuesday 28-year-old Muzaffer Darwaish died from a targetted attack after Richmond RCMP found his body in Richmond's Terra Nova Rural Park Monday.
Darwaish, who was last seen leaving his home the Sunday before, had been shot multiple times, according to a written statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
"Mr. Darwaish was known to police and his death is believed to be targeted. It is still early in the investigation, but MR. Darwaish's murder does not appear to be associated to any other homicides or recent acts of violence," said Cpl. Meghan Foster.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 10877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. People can also provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.