Video: Vancouver Aquarium shows off penguins for World Penguin Day

It’s World Penguin Day on Tuesday, April 25 and while Vancouver is not the natural home of any penguins, the aquarium hopes its seven African penguins will charm people enough to save the endangered animals.

The seven birds spend their day eating herring, playing with cat toys, and waddling around the Vancouver Aquarium exhibit.

Each penguin has its own personality, said Kristi Heffron, a senior marine mammal trainer at the aquarium.

“They do like shadows so sometimes we’ll do shadows with our hands. There are other times where they’ll amuse themselves chasing a bug around.”

All seven penguins arrived at the aquarium in 2012 and were bred at other zoos or aquariums through the species survival plan.

But their cousins in the wild are not so lucky – the African penguin population has been decimated by 95 per cent in the past two decades, largely due to overfishing, according to the aquarium.

Heffron hopes the aquarium’s penguins can convince people to do what they can to help penguins in the wild. The biggest thing people can do is eat sustainably caught seafood, she said.

Wild penguins are monogamous for life and their counterparts at the Vancouver Aquarium are no exception – six of the birds are partnered up, according to Heffron.

Vancouver's penguins are deemed non-breeding animals by the plan, because they are not genetically diverse enough.

This pairing behaviour is not immediately obvious while the penguins are in the exhibit but trainers say its clear when the animals go to bed.

“At night, you can definitely see a preference. Steveston will like to hang out with Lillooet and vice versa,” said Heffron.

The penguins, who are named after B.C. places, wear coloured bands to help trainers ID them.

The seventh penguin, Hope, does not have a partner but seems especially interested in humans, said Heffron.

“She doesn’t seem to mind that the other birds are paired up. She’ll see us and run over to us to hang out with the trainers.”