No B.C. Liberals available for Canadian Mental Health Association debate

Voters at an “all candidates” election debate on mental health and addiction missed out on one key viewpoint Monday night.

That’s because, despite going to “great lengths” and extending “numerous” invitations, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)’s B.C. branch said no southern Vancouver Island candidate was available to represent the B.C. Liberals at the Victoria event.

Instead, there was just an empty chair on stage.

“Mental health and addictions is an issue that cuts across all parties and political stripes,” said the association’s B.C. policy director, Jonny Morris, in a phone interview — who insisted his organization is strictly non-partisan.

“… We’re very encouraged that we're at a point in time when mental health and addictions are featured across all the parties … It was unfortunate we weren’t able to have a B.C. Liberal perspective there, because they have quite a lot of content in their platform related to mental health and addictions, and this would have been an opportunity to hear a candidate speak to those promises in more detail.”

Instead, the audience was treated to only Opposition perspectives — from NDP candidate and former party leader Carole James and the Greens' Chris Maxwell — which were, unsurprisingly, critical of the provincial government’s handling of the opioid overdose epidemic, or what CMHA B.C. has identified as a province-wide gap in mental health treatment services.

The NDP pledged to create an entirely new government ministry to deal with both mental health and addictions issues, which experts say are closely connected. And the Greens committed to increased addiction treatment including increased opioid replacements and prescription heroin and ramped up mental health services province-wide.

The B.C. Liberals, meanwhile, vowed in their platform “additional investments as quickly as possible so British Columbians have easy and effective access” to mental health “programs and treatment options” — including $165 million for youth, and creating 250 new treatment beds by 2022.

The CMHA estimates the province has to spend $6.6 billion every year on responding to mental health and addictions issues, and that 58,000 B.C. children — equivalent to nearly the entire population of New Westminster — aren't getting needed mental health treatments.

Months before the election campaign, CMHA released "B4 Stage 4", which it calls its "manifesto" for improving the province's mental illness and addictions care system.

The plan is focused on five “pillars” of prevention and early intervention, more accessible addictions treatment, better crisis care, and greater provincial leadership through a dedicated Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.