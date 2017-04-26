B.C. wildlife animal rescue centre fundraises to rebuild hospital

Volunteers at the Wildlife Rescue Association in Burnaby are busy preparing for the spring rush where they take in hundreds of baby birds, but this year, they’ll have to do it without the use of their animal hospital for the first time.

The 30-year old hospital building at Burnaby Lake did not fare well during the snowy winter months. By February, the structure was infested with rats that had found holes in the rotting wood, said Linda Bakker, programs director at the association.

“We tried to deal with the rodents by pest control, sweeping more often, being cleaner than we all normally are, but after a couple of months it was no longer a safe environment to work in and to keep the animals in.”

Staff moved injured animals out of the building in late February, said Bakker. Crews tore open the walls of the animal hospital and found dozens of pathways rats had been using all winter to stay warm. The building sits empty now, and staff are refitting small buildings and sheds on the property to house injured animals.

The non-profit is working to fundraise $50,000 by May 1 to cover the costs of repairing the hospital. It has received almost $13,000 so far.

But the wildlife rescue is still accepting injured and orphaned animals. It is currently treating two dozen wild birds, including three baby hummingbirds and 21 ducklings. Baby birds require around-the-clock care and there are at least 10 volunteers at the centre every day, according to Bakker.

Any remaining money from this spring’s fundraising campaign will go toward animal care. The costs add up quickly, she said.

“For instance, the ducklings, their food is quite expensive. They eat a lot of lettuce. So we have to buy a lot of lettuce – romaine lettuce, to be exact.”

Meanwhile, injured mammals, like racoons, skunks, squirrels, and bats are transferred to Critter Care in Langley. The non-profit is one of many in the rescue community that are stepping up to help the Wildlife Rescue Association while their hospital is out of order.

It’s a lot of added work for the network, said Bakker.

The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. took in 5,000 animals in 2016. Staff could diagnose and perform surgery on many of them at the hospital.

“The hospital building is of course a very important part of our organization. It’s where we do all the medical treatments and diagnostics,” she said.

“Right now, we don’t have that option so animals that need medical treatment are transferred to other centres.”