B.C. wildlife animal rescue centre fundraises to rebuild hospital

The 30-year old hospital in Burnaby took in 5,000 animals last year but the building is in disrepair after a tough winter

A Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. staff member feeds an orphaned baby Rufous humming bird.

Wanyee Li/Metro

Volunteers at the Wildlife Rescue Association in Burnaby are busy preparing for the spring rush where they take in hundreds of baby birds, but this year, they’ll have to do it without the use of their animal hospital for the first time.

The 30-year old hospital building at Burnaby Lake did not fare well during the snowy winter months. By February, the structure was infested with rats that had found holes in the rotting wood, said Linda Bakker, programs director at the association.

“We tried to deal with the rodents by pest control, sweeping more often, being cleaner than we all normally are, but after a couple of months it was no longer a safe environment to work in and to keep the animals in.”

This is one of several rooms in the animal hospital that needs extensive repairs, says the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. Rats have created a hole in one corner of the room and the wall behind the sink was worn due to high rodent traffic.

Wanyee Li/Metro

Staff moved injured animals out of the building in late February, said Bakker. Crews tore open the walls of the animal hospital and found dozens of pathways rats had been using all winter to stay warm. The building sits empty now, and staff are refitting small buildings and sheds on the property to house injured animals.

Rotting wood made it easy for rodents to get into the animal hospital.

Wanyee Li/Metro

The non-profit is working to fundraise $50,000 by May 1 to cover the costs of repairing the hospital. It has received almost $13,000 so far.

But the wildlife rescue is still accepting injured and orphaned animals. It is currently treating two dozen wild birds, including three baby hummingbirds and 21 ducklings. Baby birds require around-the-clock care and there are at least 10 volunteers at the centre every day, according to Bakker.

These Mallard ducklings were rescued from Downtown Vancouver after their mother abandoned them.

Wanyee Li/Metro

Any remaining money from this spring’s fundraising campaign will go toward animal care. The costs add up quickly, she said.

“For instance, the ducklings, their food is quite expensive. They eat a lot of lettuce. So we have to buy a lot of lettuce – romaine lettuce, to be exact.”

Ducklings eat insects and greenery in the wild but at the rescue association, they also eat lettuce.

Wanyee Li/Metro

Meanwhile, injured mammals, like racoons, skunks, squirrels, and bats are transferred to Critter Care in Langley. The non-profit is one of many in the rescue community that are stepping up to help the Wildlife Rescue Association while their hospital is out of order.

It’s a lot of added work for the network, said Bakker.

The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. took in 5,000 animals in 2016. Staff could diagnose and perform surgery on many of them at the hospital.

This baby songbird is only days old and workers keep it in an incubator to keep it warm.

Wanyee Li/Metro

“The hospital building is of course a very important part of our organization. It’s where we do all the medical treatments and diagnostics,” she said.

“Right now, we don’t have that option so animals that need medical treatment are transferred to other centres.”

People who find injured or orphaned animals can call the wildlife helpline at 604.526.7275. 

The animal hospital at the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. near Burnaby Lake is empty inside after a harsh winter broke down the building, said Linda Bakker, programs manager.

Wanyee Li/Metro

