Christy Clark calls to ban U.S. coal shipments as softwood war heats up

Premier Christy Clark says that she has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ask the federal government to ban the shipment of thermal coal, including coal from the United States, through British Columbia.

The move comes two days after President Donald Trump announced import tariffs of up to 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber, reviving a long dormant but bitter trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

Thermal coal is low-quality coal used to make electricity in coal-powered power plants. Rail shipments of thermal coal pass through the Lower Mainland regularly from the United States, a practice denounced by some residents and politicians because of health concerns and the greenhouse emissions produced by coal-powered electricity generation.