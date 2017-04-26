Kimberley mayor says housing shortage sparked by population boom

KIMBERLEY, B.C. — Residents of Vancouver and Victoria are already coping with near-zero vacancy rates, and now the mayor of a city in southeastern British Columbia says his community is feeling the same squeeze.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick says about 800 people have moved to the city over the past five years.

He says that amounts to a growth rate of two per cent every month, and the boom is continuing.

McCormick says the city is encouraging construction of more rental properties and that more homes also need to be built to keep up with population growth.

He says Kimberley's newest arrivals face challenges finding any appropriate accommodation.