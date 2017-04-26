Living wage in Metro Vancouver pegged at $20.62: report

An hourly living wage in Vancouver is $20.62, according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

That’s how much someone living in Metro Vancouver would have to earn in order to cover basic expensives like rent, child care, food, and transportation, the centre says. B.C’s current minimum wage is $10.85 per hour.

Families making less than living wage have to make unfair trade-offs like heating the house or buying groceries, the CCPA report states. And children often suffer – 1 in 5 children in B.C. live in poverty.

About 80 B.C. employers have committed to paying workers at least a living wage.

An annual salary based on living wage would calculate out to be $37,528.

This year’s living wage is two cents lower than last year’s because the federal government’s new Canada Child Benefit is absorbing some of the costs, CCPA says.

This monthly budget is how economists at CCPA came up with 2017’s living wage for families.