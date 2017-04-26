Missing sex offender from B.C. believed to be heading to Manitoba

VANCOUVER — A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Vancouver police for a sex offender who is believed to be travelling to Manitoba.

Police issued the warrant for Joseph Davis, who is 46, after he failed to report at his halfway house in the city.

A police news release says Davis is a four-time federal offender who served a four-year sentence for sexual assault, and is currently under a long-term supervision order.

The release says Davis sexually assaulted a real-estate agent in Winnipeg after luring her to his home in 2007.

His record also includes a conviction in Manitoba in 2001 for assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement of a female sex trade worker.