One arrested, one hurt in fight, stabbing, following east Vancouver bus ride

Vancouver Police are investigating a fight and stabbing that involved two bus passengers on the city's east side.

A news release from Const. Jason Doucette says the fight between a 15-year-old youth and a 32-year-old man occurred on a BC Transit bus at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Doucette says the fight continued after the pair left the bus on Commercial Drive near Venables Street.

The teen is alleged to have stabbed the older man before a bystander could intervene and hold the youth until police arrived.

The suspect remains in custody while police say the victim has serious injuries but is expected to recover.