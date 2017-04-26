‘Really grim’: 40% spike in B.C. homeless deaths

“It’s really grim data to wade through,” admitted Jessica Hannon.

As executive director of Megaphone, the charity behind a magazine and calendars providing income for low-income vendors, the news that British Columbia saw a 40 per cent spike in deaths of homeless people in 2015 was personal.

“Each time I read through these numbers, each one is a person with a story, and friends and family who loved them and are missing them,” she explained in a phone interview.

According to her non-profit organization’s third annual report on death on B.C.’s streets, the Coroner’s Service reported 70 people identified as homeless died in 2015 — the most recent year for which data was made available. Of those, 34 people died of “poisoning” by drugs or alcohol, seven died by suicide, and two were murdered.

The vast majority died prematurely, meaning before the age of 70, Hannon said.

“More people died homeless in B.C. in 2015 than any previous year on record,” she explained. “It’s a really stark increase in the number who died on B.C.’s streets.

“Homelessness is deadly, and the overdose epidemic has only added a layer to how people who are homeless are more vulnerable and at greater risk.”

While she and the Megaphone community have been struck by numerous losses in the past year, amidst a staggering overdose crisis that took 922 lives last year alone in B.C., one of the most personal for her was Mike Illing.

The 57-year-old former film set worker was one of the magazine’s long-time street vendors. On Dec. 7, he died during a near-zero cold snap near Commercial Drive, where he’d lived since losing his housing last summer.

“He is a person who shouldn’t have died,” Hannon said, “When I think of my own sadness about Mike — and for everyone at Megaphone who had a personal connection or had friends who’ve died on the streets — every one of the 394 deaths since 2006 is someone who shouldn’t have died.”

Just three weeks after Illing’s death, which the coroner is still investigating, Megaphone lost another vendor.

Mel Hennan, who was also a poet and former president of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, was found dead in his room at the Downtown Eastside’s Jubilee Rooms on Dec. 26, of an apparent drug overdose.

“Looking at the trends — including the overdose epidemic and how much more unaffordable life has become even in just a year in B.C., I’m expecting in 2016 we’ll see this number go up again,” Hannon said. “It’s frightening to see these numbers spike so fast in one year and to know it’s probably only going to get worse.”

Faced with a rising death toll, Megaphone is now urging the coroner to hold what’s known as a “deaths review panel,” similar to a public inquest but looking at multiple, related fatalities when there are similar factors. Hannon said that would be able to get to the bottom of why the increase in deaths was disproportionately concentrated in the Fraser Region (more than doubling from 2014 to 2015, to 30 deaths), for example.

“We can’t infer what regional solutions may be needed without that,” she said. “But the best way to end homeless deaths is to end homelessness, and on the overdose epidemic, we need harm reduction and better support around addictions treatment.