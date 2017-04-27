B.C. election: Key developments from Day 17

VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day 17 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

LIBERALS:

— Liberal Leader Christy Clark says everyone involved in a potential softwood lumber agreement decided an offer from the previous Barack Obama administration in the United States was a "lousy" deal and they rebuffed it.

— Clark says the deal would have cost the province 20,000 forestry jobs.

— Clark says she would have balked had she been the only person involved in negotiations on softwood lumber.

NDP:

— NDP Leader John Horgan says Clark was hoping to get a better deal on softwood lumber with the administration of President Donald Trump and he is questioning if that is a gamble B.C. might regret.

— Campaigning in Prince George, Horgan says it might have served the province better to try and get a better deal with former president Barack Obama.

— Horgan says the duties imposed by Washington on softwood this week are putting thousands of jobs at risk as he promised to visit Washington within 30 days of getting elected.

GREENS:

— The leader of the federal Green party campaigned in Vancouver.

— Elizabeth May says she shares her provincial counterpart Andrew Weaver's view that Clark's call to ban the shipment of American thermal coal through B.C. ports over softwood lumber is good news, but it's coming too late.