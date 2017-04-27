Family makes plea for missing Ecuadorian UBC student

The family of a University of B.C. student from Ecuador who disappeared in Vancouver last week made a public plea Thursday to help find the missing 21-year-old.

Louis Gonick was dropped off by a taxi in Stanley Park in the early evening of Apr. 16, 2017. He was reported missing to the University RCMP detachment the next day.

“Louis is the most loyal of friends and the best son a mother could imagine,” said Lupe Carrera, Gonick’s mother, who travelled to Vancouver this week from Ecuador.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we love you and we are waiting for you with our arms wide open.”

After he was reported missing, RCMP launched an extensive land and marine search with the help of the Coast Guard and Vancouver and transit police.