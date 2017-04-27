Housing, the overdose crisis, leadership feature in feisty B.C. leaders' debate

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's political leaders entered the final stretch of the election after a lively debate last night that featured clashes over the economy, housing, the opioid crisis and leadership.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says she's sticking to her plan to create jobs, while the New Democrats and Greens consistently want to kill developments that employ British Columbians.

Clark says she is the only one who can lead the province in the face of a growing trade protectionist threat from the United States government.

The debate moderator asked New Democrat Leader John Horgan if he has anger-management issues, which he denied but he says he gets upset when children in government care take their own lives.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver holds one seat in the legislature, but is hoping for a political breakthrough, traded barbs throughout the 90 minute debate with Horgan, saying the New Democrats have no vision and the party's only plan is to be better than the Liberals.