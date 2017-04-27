Parties decry transphobic election fliers against MLA candidate

Both the B.C. Liberals and the Greens are speaking out against hate speech targeting one of their political rivals: Vancouver New Democrat candidate Morgane Oger.

On Thursday morning, the Greens issued a statement condemning anti-transgender pamphlets handed out in Vancouver-False Creek riding as “hateful.” Meanwhile, Oger’s B.C. Liberal rival, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan, called the fliers “horrible.”

“I expected to catch hateful attention,” Oger told Metro in a phone interview. “But I did not expect such incredible hateful harshness.

“It did make me catch my breath — it really did sting.”

The fliers — titled “Transgenderism vs Truth in Vancouver-False Creek” — were distributed in Oger’s riding and reviewed by Metro.

It questioned the gender identity of the NDP candidate and long-time chair of the Trans Alliance Society of B.C., referred to her only by her name at birth, railed against “transvestite and homosexual lifestyles,” and insisted “because gender is God given and immutable, ‘transgenderism’ is an impossibility.”

“The thing that particularly hit me was that it puts into question whether or not I am authentic,” Oger said. “That’s what hurt.”

Sam Sullivan, the incumbent who is Oger’s B.C. Liberal rival in Vancouver-False Creek, said such hate speech has no place in British Columbia.

“It’s horrible,” he told Metro in a phone interview. “I feel really upset that she has to endure this — I hope that she is not dissuaded by any of it.

“She is a very important voice in this campaign … Morgane is taking her duties as a citizen so seriously; she’s adding her voice to the public discourse and we’re better off for it.”

Meanwhile, the Green Party of B.C.’s candidate for Coquitlam-Maillardville Nicola Spurling, said the attack targeting Oger is a reminder of the hate that many transgender people face.

“This highlights exactly why it’s dangerous to be outed as a transgender person,” she told Metro in a phone interview, “because you face all this discrimination.

“When you talk about suicide rates of trans people, those are caused by discrimination.”

Spurling, who is an LGBTQ advocate and a Vancouver Pride Society board member, never intended to come out publicly as transgender — until she was “outed” during the election campaign during a television segment on transgender candidates with several parties.

She said it was the result of a miscommunication between the B.C. Greens and Global News after she declined an interview for the segment.

“I figured that would come out at some point during the campaign,” she said, “but the way it came out was not appropriate. Outing a trans person is something dangerous to do.”

Now, Spurling wants to get back to focusing on her door-knocking campaign and talking about issues like affordable housing and transportation, she said.

Oger said she’s heartened by the words of support after the flier incident, but said “it takes more than words to be progressive.”

She cited the B.C. government’s slowness to include transgender rights explicitly in its human rights laws, until passing an NDP-sponsored bill last July — legislation she’d helped craft years before.

“I’m sure the B.C. Liberals mean well,” Oger argued. “But the Christy Clark government’s actions over the last 16 years speak for themselves.

“I’ve experienced many people saying kind things while doing nothing to stop oppression or discrimination.”

Oger also criticized the Liberals for allowing a dissident member, Chilliwack-Hope riding’s Laurie Throness, to make “transphobic” remarks opposing his own party’s support for the reforms, citing religious beliefs there are just two genders fixed at birth, and quoting the Bible — which were also the justifications listed on this week’s flier against Oger.

Sullivan defended his party’s record on LGBTQ rights, citing the Human Rights Code amendments — a move for years proposed unsuccessfully by the B.C. NDP.

Discrimination against transgender people, he said, “has always been against the rules according to human rights (law).

“There’s been no change in the way it’s treated, but we felt it was important to make a statement by writing it into the legislation.”

For Spurling, even when things “get heated” in the lead-up to the May 9 election, the flier incident is a reminder of the need to “work together and put politics aside.”