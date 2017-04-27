Police issue warning after woman sexually assaulted in East Vancouver
Police are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted in East Vancouver early Wednesday morning.
Around 2 a.m., a 21-year-old woman on East 46th Avenue and Doman Street was grabbed from behind, dragged into some bushes outside an unoccupied house and sexually assaulted, Vancouver police said in a press release on Wednesday evening.
The suspect is described as a 20- to 40-year-old man in dark clothing, between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight in height.
Police believe the same man approached two other young women earlier in the night.
At 12:30 a.m. a 22-year-old woman was walking near Monmouth Avenue and Joyce Street when a man came up behind and told her not to move. The woman ran from the area and called police.
Half an hour later, a 34-year-old woman was entering an apartment near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue when she was grabbed from behind. She screamed and the man ran off.
Anyone who knows anything about the attacks, or was in the area at the time and may have seen something is asked to call the Vancouver police sex crimes unit at 604-717-3720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.