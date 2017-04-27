Police issue warning after woman sexually assaulted in East Vancouver

Police are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted in East Vancouver early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., a 21-year-old woman on East 46th Avenue and Doman Street was grabbed from behind, dragged into some bushes outside an unoccupied house and sexually assaulted, Vancouver police said in a press release on Wednesday evening.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 40-year-old man in dark clothing, between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight in height.

Police believe the same man approached two other young women earlier in the night.

At 12:30 a.m. a 22-year-old woman was walking near Monmouth Avenue and Joyce Street when a man came up behind and told her not to move. The woman ran from the area and called police.

Half an hour later, a 34-year-old woman was entering an apartment near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue when she was grabbed from behind. She screamed and the man ran off.