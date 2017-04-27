Susan Point's Vancouver Art Gallery exhibit celebrates Musqueam artist's influence

Why are the waters off Point Grey so turbulent?

A Coast Salish story says it's because of Qulqulil, an unusually large woman who is said to have drowned there, making the waters rough forever.

Qulqulil is one of numerous stories told and shown visually in the Susan Point: Spindle Whorl exhibit at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The exhibit tells a story of Point's life, while giving Coast Salish perspectives on the territory we live on. It's the more extensive exhibit ever of the influential Musqueam artist's work, spanning her entire career, and there's just one month left to view it.

More from Cara McKenna:

The display encompasses the ground floor of the art gallery, with dozens of pieces in numerous rooms.

Salish spindle whorls (circular tools traditionally used to prepare wool) are the common theme in the exhibition, but the style and format of them is vast -- featuring everything from Point's sketches to huge carvings of wood, glass, fabrics and other materials.

Point's work is traditional, but considered ground-breaking for many reasons.

She boldly experiments with style and materials, and she broke gender barriers by carving at a time when women didn't often do so.

Point has said of her work that, while it is rooted in her culture, she intends to push beyond the boundaries of traditional art.

Kathleen Bartels, Vancouver Art Gallery's director, said the purpose of the exhibit is to give Point due credit for all the important work she has done since the 1980s.

“Although her work has been highly visible in British Columbia for decades—in part through her important public commissions—no consideration of the full range and richness of her practice has ever been mounted by an art museum,” Bartels said in a statement.

Spindle Whorl does nod to some of Point's commissioned public art, and even includes one of the City of Vancouver manhole covers she designed.

But the focus is on her wider body of art over more than three decades.

One of the largest pieces, Butterfly Grid, comments on Canada's residential school system, and the loss of culture experienced by herself and many others.

Another piece titled Bounty II celebrates a creek that runs through Musqueam territory, which fish and berries are beginning to come back to thanks to enhancement programs.

This coming Tuesday (May 2) at 7 p.m., the gallery will host a free event where a panel of experts will further discuss Point's influence and impact in the art world and community.