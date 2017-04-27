Vancouver Aquarium calls cetacean ban a ‘death sentence’ for whales

The Vancouver Aquarium says the park board would be giving orphaned and injured whales a death sentence if it goes through with a proposed bylaw to ban cetaceans in captivity.

But the park board says euthanizing whales was not their intention when it decided to ban cetaceans and that the aquarium should look at other options.

The board unanimously agreed in a March 9 vote to ban captive cetaceans in the aquarium. Staff are due to come back with a proposed bylaw, which could range from an immediate ban to a grandfathered ban, in May.

The aquarium is home to three cetaceans including Chester, a false killer whale; Daisy, a harbour porpoise; and Helen the white-sided dolphin. The last two remaining belugas at the aquarium died in November 2016.

But the ban means officials will have to make tough decisions when they find an injured whale on the beach, says Vancouver Aquarium’s head veterinarian, Martin Haulena.

“When that animal strands and you don’t have a future home for that animal, or at least a temporary home, then your options are limited,” he said.

“Euthanasia is one of them.”

The other is to let the animal die a natural but painful and stressful death, he said.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is responsible for judging whether injured animals are releasable back into the wild.

Haulena hopes park board commissioners can put themselves in his shoes when they vote on the ban on May 15.

“It’s not going to be parks board guys that go and euthanize these animals,” he said.

“It’s going to be someone like me, probably me, and I don’t want to do that. Especially when I know there are other options for those animals.”

But Vancouver Park Board chair Michael Wiebe says commissioners are taking into consideration what will happen to the marine mammal rescue centre after the bylaw is implemented.

“We are being compassionate in our bylaw,” he said.

There must be other viable options because the aquarium itself was going to phase out belugas in 2029, he pointed out.

The park board is simply pushing that timeline forward, he said.

“What we did is we made the decision that would advance what the Vancouver aquarium thought should happen, 12 years earlier.”

Wiebe also highlighted the research Vancouver Aquarium has been able to conduct on orcas without bringing them into captivity. The non-profit, which once upon a time was home to two orcas, committed to stop bringing them into the aquarium in 1996.

But Haulena says not all research can be done in the wild. Some topics, like metabolism or how loud is too loud for a whale to echolocate, can only be answered in a controlled environment, like in an aquarium, he said.

The aquarium does a mixture of both.