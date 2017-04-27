‘I’m tired of being a victim’: Woman sues B.C. over legal aid ordeal

Single mother Nicole Bell remembers when her ex-partner’s abuse first escalated: when she became pregnant with her second child — and learned it was a girl.

“He saw that as God’s punishment of him,” she told Metro in an interview in Vancouver on Wednesday. “Suddenly he had this sense of control over me — now that he gave me this baby that I wanted, I’d have to do whatever he wants.

“He became very physically and mostly sexually, verbally and psychologically abusive.”

Now, the 31-year-old mother of two and social work student is spearheading a lawsuit against British Columbia’s justice ministry and the Legal Services Society, the provincial agency that oversees legal aid.

On Wednesday afternoon, a B.C. Supreme Court case was filed on Bell’s behalf — and a second woman, her identity protected by a publication ban, fleeing an abusive ex — by the West Coast Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF).

“What it really boils down to is situations where fundamental interests — and life-or-death questions at least in Nicole’s context — are at play,” said the organization’s litigation director, Raji Mangat. “These are protected rights … you have the right to be protected in terms of life, liberty and security of the person.

“They can’t be offering legal aid in a way that, in some cases, puts women at more of a risk than they would have been otherwise.”

Filed in conjunction with the Single Mothers Alliance and the B.C. Public Interest Advocacy Centre, it’s the first case the women’s non-profit has initiated, and argues that the province is discriminating against low-income women and endangering their right to safety and security in the way it restricts legal aid funding.

Despite maternity leave income that qualified Bell for low-income legal aid, she was rejected because of $8,000 of RRSPs; so she liquidated them and qualified for a state-funded lawyer.

She eventually got a one-year order, and full custody of her children, just before her legal aid hours ran out — the 25 hours B.C. allows in family cases. “I thought the nightmare was over,” she said.

But after the one-year order expired, she said the RCMP phoned to warn her they’d received a report her ex had threatened to kill her. “He was waiting for all the court stuff to cool down,” she said.

But since the source of the tip wouldn’t file a complaint, the police could only warn her. She applied for legal aid again to ask for a permanent protection order against him.

She qualified financially, but said LSS told her she was out of luck a second time.

“They said he was abiding by his previous order set out in June 2014,” Bell alleged, “and had previously provided me counsel at an extremely high cost.

Living on her credit cards only, she spent her student loans — $9,000 — to hire a lawyer at a “very discounted rate,” and won one more year of protection.

“Family violence doesn’t typically just go away after a year,” she said. That’s why she’s still trying to finally get a permanent protection order to protect her family. And she doesn’t want any other mother to go through what she had to.

The LSS did not respond to interview requests by press time.

Suzanne Anton, who until the election campaign began was Attorney General, told Metro that in her time as justice minister the B.C. Liberals introduced a number of new initiatives that boosted women’s access to family justice services.

In addition to funding Legal Services Society to the tune of nearly $75 million a year, there was an additional $30 million towards other initiatives such as mediation-based justice access centres, Anton said, and the appointment of a Provincial Office of Domestic Violence.

“There are a myriad of resources … not just legal aid through the Legal Services Society,” she said in a phone interview. “The total matrix of resources for women is very extensive and it's very varied.

“They can be very, very tough situation. My goal as the Minister of Justice is to help people to the maximum possible. I want women to be safe, I want their family issues to be resolved — I don't want lengthy court proceedings.”

Asked why there is a 25-hour cap on family law legal aid, Anton defended LSS having to “operate within their budget.”

“They are always figuring out the right balance between what income should get legal aid and what won't qualify any more, how many hours a person should get — in criminal cases, family cases, domestic violence cases,” she said. “They're always doing a balancing act.

And the government has invested funds in initiatives offering "an alternative to court by facilitating access to collaborative processes such as mediation … to find the best ways to keep children safe,” according to a statement.

Mediation, however, is appropriate in only some family law cases, West Coast LEAF argued — and not when there is abuse or violence when sitting in the same room as an abuser can open the door to further abuse.

Asked about the limits of mediation, Anton replied: “Recognizing that in some cases mediation is extremely difficult because of the family dynamics, is it always the right thing to do? Maybe not.

“But it certainly is something that we always look to first to see if it's practical … A mediated solution is always a better solution.”

And while the case hinges on the argument that the current system disproportionately impacts women — who are generally less able to afford expensive lawyers, and more often impacted by family violence — West Coast LEAF’s executive director said what the lawsuit seeks would benefit all British Columbians.

“Women are more disproportionally not represented,” Kasari Govender said. “But the remedy we’re asking for, what we hope to get out of the case, is equal, effective, and sufficient access to justice for everyone.”

Bell said she’s worried for her safety still, but is “really tired of hiding.