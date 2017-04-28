City inspectors target “nasty” SROs — but residents yet to see change

“$700 — for a place that’s just nasty.”

Richard Griffin is recounting the conditions he found his 21-year-old granddaughter and her boyfriend living in when he visited her at the Regent Hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Griffin lives in Surrey and has had his own struggles with drug addiction and homelessness in the past. But he says he was shocked by what he saw inside what the city has rated one of Vancouver’s two worst single room occupancy hotels.

“There’s no sink, no stove, the bathroom’s just disgusting. There’s (drug) rigs on the floor, there’s water…They wouldn’t allow a place like that at 49th and Granville. We have rules to keep people safe.”

Earlier this week, Regent resident Jack Gates strapped his mouse-infested mattress on top of an activist’s car and drove it to city hall to protest the conditions. The problems aren’t anything new. The Regent and Balmoral, both owned by the infamous Sahota family, have been a headache to the city for years.

Gates has lived at the Regent for three years. In that time nothing has improved, he says, while some things — notably the communal toilets — have gotten worse.

“They have somebody who’s doing plumbing who’s not a plumber, who tears the toilets out of the bathrooms, tries to fix them, doesn’t do it right,” Gates said.

Metro visited the building on April 27. Some of the hallway walls appeared to have been freshly painted, but there were overflowing garbage bins in the hallway, a broken toilet that had flooded the floor and rooms with doors that didn’t lock. Gates was having his room treated for cockroaches — but not for mice.

Following a 2016 tent city protest at 58 West Hastings St., the city struck an SRO task force in October and has made changes that have yielded real progress on the issue, said Kaye Krishna, manager of building, development and licencing for the city.

For a time the city was co-ordinating building weekly or biweekly inspections with police and fire. Building inspectors now visit the buildings every week and have persuaded the Sahotas to hire professional contractors to do repairs, something that was not happening before. Krishna acknowledges it’s been a challenge to keep the contractors at work in the buildings because they don’t always feel safe.

The Sahotas are also in talks with a non-profit to manage the building, Krishna said. That would make a big difference because right now many of the private SROs are housing tenants with serious mental health and addictions problems, with no social supports in place.

As for why the city has gone for the carrot approach rather than the stick, Krishna said it’s more effective than repeatedly taking the Sahotas to court for failing to pay fines or not doing ordered work.

“We’re trying to push them more to actively doing the work in the building instead of spending the money and time in court,” she said, adding the city will to court again if the Sahotas don’t comply with ongoing orders.

The city would also like tougher enforcement powers, such as shorter deadlines to get work done than the current 60-day period. But that’s a change that would have to come from the provincial government.

Krishna insists the new approach is making a difference, and has pushed the Sahotas to invest “a lot of money” in the buildings.

But that’s now how Gates sees it.