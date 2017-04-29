Awkward #IamLinda encounter sparks hashtag, bitter social media feud

It’s a piece of video footage that has inspired an anti-Liberal hashtag, as well as claims that the awkward interaction between Christy Clark and a voter named Linda was stage-managed by the NDP.

CBC captured the moment in a North Vancouver grocery store on Thursday as Christy Clark greeted and spoke to voters.

One woman approaches the B.C. Liberal leader, identifying herself as Linda and saying “I would never vote for you.” She attemps to speak further with Clark, but Clark interrupts with, “You don’t have to. That’s what democracy is for,” then turns away and walks away from the voter, who appears to be taken aback. The voter then bemusedly adds, “How are you? Nice to see you,” to Clark’s departing entourage.

The hashtag #IamLinda has quickly spread on Twitter and Facebook among those who are not happy with Clark’s leadership - many of whom appear to be B.C. NDP supporters.

But the Liberals fought back as well. After Nicholas Simons, B.C. NDP MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast, tweeted “I used to work for Linda. I work for her now,” B.C. Liberal campaign manager Laura Miller responded: “As @ChristyClarkBC says, we live in a democracy. Which is why #BCNDP is free to send their members to disrupt #TeamBC2017 events.”

Political strategist Mark Marissen, who is also Clark’s ex-husband, also chimed in with: “#IamLinda was an NDP plant.” In a subsequent tweet he used the hashtag, “#IamanNDPplant.”

But CBC legislative reporter Richard Zussman firmly sets the record straight: “This is wrong. I interviewed Linda. She was not a @bcndp ‘plant’. She worked with Nicholas (Simons) in the past, not when he was MLA.”