On the campaign trail with David Wong, BC Greens

David Wong, a newbie candidate for the BC Green Party, admits to feeling a little tired when he shows up to meet Metro at the Continental Café on Commercial Drive.

Along with the all-candidate debates, media interviews and on the street campaigning, Wong said he’s been spending a lot of time studying up.

“Five weeks ago I was just David Wong, architect,” he says. “Now I’m supposed to be an expert in transportation, health care, poverty reduction and on and on.”

Wong is an architect who worked in Vancouver’s planning department in the 1980s, and the BC Greens have named him their spokesperson on housing issues. The Greens have unveiled a housing platform that goes after speculation more than the other two parties, suggesting several tax changes to target high-priced properties, flipping and foreign buyers.

At the corner of Commercial and 2nd Avenue, Wong encounters a man named Patrick who gives Wong an earful about the BC Green platform commitment to tax capital gains on real estate profits of over $750,000.

“That’s totally wrong,” Patrick says, “I spent a lot of money on that house and that’s my retirement nest egg.”

Wong explains the proposed policy exempts those who have owned their home for more than five years and is designed to discourage speculation in Vancouver’s runaway real estate market, not penalize homeowners.

“I’m not going to vote Liberal,” Patrick assures Wong. “Give me one of your brochures — give me two.”

Wong says he chose to run for the Greens because they allow him to say what he thinks and don’t demand he parrot party talking points. He’s been outspoken about the NDP’s proposed $400 a year renter’s grant, which Wong says will push rents up even further. He’s not shy about criticizing the increasing trend of mixing market condos with a small percentage of social housing, which he says is not a particularly efficient way to create more low-income housing.

After talking to several more people, Wong turns off Commercial Drive, heading to McSpadden Park. On the way he meets Brahim Jounh, who says he’s most concerned about the cost of housing — his small one-bedroom apartment has risen from $900 to $1,300 a month in four years. “In comparison to wages, it’s very high.”

In the game of speaking to strangers about politics, Wong uses the same line again and again: “I just want to make some noise. I’m a trouble-maker — I’ve got an East Van attitude.”

Wong grew up in the neighbourhood he now hopes to represent — he went to high school at Templeton Secondary — although he now lives in Killarney. It’s going to be an uphill battle for Wong: Vancouver-Hastings, currently represented by the NDP’s Shane Simpson, is considered a safe NDP riding.

“My dad worked in sawmills in Port Alberni, my mom had three or four jobs,” Wong explains. He started “hanging out with the wrong people” as a teen but says he was lucky enough to be mentored by Vancouver architect Joe Wai.

At the park Wong makes a beeline for three friends eating pizza on the grass. Gigi, 25, Stanley, 27 and Austin, 25, all tell Wong they intend to vote. Austin says he’d like to see more money go into health care.

“One of my jobs is moving medical supplies to the different hospitals in the Lower Mainland,” he says. “I get to see all the conditions — it’s not the best.”

As he walks across the park, Wong talks about another campaigning challenge: the Greens don’t accept union or corporate donations, so he’s had to hold fundraisers to cover the cost of his own campaign. The BC Liberals’ and NDP’s acceptance of millions in donations under B.C.’s very lax rules have become a hot topic this election, but Wong admits it’s not easy to have to rely on grassroots fundraising.

Wong says the hard slog of running for office has given him new respect for politicians.