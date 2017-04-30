Promises on jobs, affordability continue to dominate B.C. election campaign

VANCOUVER — There's just over a week left in British Columbia's election campaign and the leaders are out on the hustings, trying to shore up votes.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark is spending the day in the southeastern part of the province, where she's repeating her party's promise to protect jobs in resource industries like forestry and mining.

Clark says the B.C. Liberals are the only party that can stand up for workers and secure a fair softwood deal after the U.S. introduced tariffs of up to 24 per cent on Canadian lumber.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan is campaigning around the Lower Mainland and says his party's promise to make life more affordable for British Columbians is striking a chord with people who have consistently seen their cost of living rise under the Liberal government.

But a man at an NDP campaign event in Vancouver this morning heckled Horgan, saying his endless promises will bankrupt the province.