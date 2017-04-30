Vancouver launches election for official city bird

The annual election for Vancouver’s official bird is on again but this time the stakes are high – this round will determine the city’s ‘forever’ bird.

The winning bird will represent Vancouver at the 27th international Ornithological Congress in August 2018 and at the city’s first ever International Bird Festival.

The candidates are: Anna’s hummingbird, northern flicker, spotted towhee, and varied thrush.

City staff surveyed Vancouverites on what words they thought best described the city and matched them up with the characteristics of four birds, according to a press release.

Related:

For instance, Anna’s hummingbird is “classy, urbane, and stylish with a heart of a tiger,” says the city website.

Meanwhile, the spotted towhee has an air of “unassuming sophistication” and the northern flicker is often heard working hard throughout the city, pecking at up to 22 beats per second.

Last but not least, the varied thrush is a talented musician and able to sing two notes in harmony at the same time.

All four birds are native to Vancouver and not commonly found in areas outside the Pacific Northwest, according to the city.

Voters are encouraged to get to know the candidates by messaging them on the City of Vancouver’s Facebook page.

In addition to representing Vancouver on the avian-world stage, the city’s official bird will be the ‘spokesbird’ for the Vancouver Bird Strategy, according to the city website. The strategy aims to support migratory birds as they pass through the city, raise awareness about the rich avian community, and provide people with greater access to nature.

The deadline for voting is May 14.